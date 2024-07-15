Mumbai: WR introduces centralised monitoring system for lifts and escalators

The newly developed system enables real-time monitoring and alerts for maintenance staff, ensuring swift responses whenever escalators or lifts encounter operational issues

Pic/Western Railway

Western Railway's Mumbai Division has introduced a pioneering centralised monitoring system aimed at enhancing passenger experience through improved maintenance of lifts and escalators across its stations. This initiative is part of Western Railway's ongoing efforts to bolster passenger amenities and ensure reliable services.

According to the statement released by the Western Railway, the newly developed system enables real-time monitoring and alerts for maintenance staff, ensuring swift responses whenever escalators or lifts encounter operational issues.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, this technological advancement has substantially reduced downtime for these facilities, thereby increasing their availability to commuters.

The need for such innovation arose from the challenges faced by passengers, especially elderly and differently-abled individuals, when encountering non-functional lifts and escalators. Instances of misuse, such as pressing emergency stop buttons by miscreants, often left these facilities idle until manually restored, posing inconvenience to passengers, said Vineet Abhishek.

"In response to these challenges, WR's Mumbai Division has implemented a web-based GSM alert monitoring system," stated Vineet Abhishek. This system includes a mobile application that promptly notifies maintenance staff of any issues, facilitating quicker resolutions and minimising disruptions for passengers.

Moreover, according to the statement, the system optimises manpower utilization by centralizing operations, allowing fewer staff to manage more escalators and lifts efficiently.

"Maintenance staff moves to attend faulty escalators, upon receipt of audio-visual alarm on mobile app or on web app through centralised control," read the statement.

Each operational event is logged on a central server, providing a comprehensive maintenance record and ensuring timely scheduled maintenance through automated warnings, the statement read.

According to the statement, in the past financial year, Western Railway has expanded its passenger amenities significantly, commissioning nine new lifts and six escalators across various stations in Mumbai Central Division. This expansion underscores WR's commitment to enhancing commuter convenience and accessibility throughout its network.