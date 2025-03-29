Breaking News
Mumbai: WR rebuilds FOB to Wankhede Stadium in eight months ahead of IPL 2025

Updated on: 29 March,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Two south-facing staircases to be handed over to MCA by April 7; officials say reopening will benefit cricket enthusiasts, commuters

Foot overbridge, which was closed following a safety audit conducted by IIT. Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Mumbai: WR rebuilds FOB to Wankhede Stadium in eight months ahead of IPL 2025
Western Railway (WR) has successfully rebuilt and opened the Wankhede foot overbridge (FOB), ensuring enhanced connectivity and convenience for cricket fans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The reconstruction of the FOB was completed in just eight months after receiving the necessary funding from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).


Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said the newly constructed FOB is now operational with two staircases—one on the east side and another on the west side, both facing the northern direction. “This will ensure seamless movement of pedestrians, especially during the upcoming IPL matches. The FOB measuring 48 metres in length and 6.30 metres in width has been rebuilt at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore.


Additionally, the two other south-facing staircases on the east and west sides will be handed over to the MCA by April 7, 2025. Lights and surveillance cameras have been installed by the MCA to enhance security and visibility,” he added. Abhishek further added that the original FOB was closed in June 2020 following a safety audit conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. “Recognising the necessity of restoring this crucial pedestrian link, WR undertook the rebuilding process with dedicated efforts to complete it. WR remains committed to prioritising passenger safety and convenience through timely infrastructure improvements. The reopening of this FOB is expected to significantly benefit cricket enthusiasts and commuters alike,” he added.


