According to IMD’s seven-day forecast ending on January 24, the suburban areas are likely to see maximum temperatures ranging from 34-35 degrees Celsius over the weekend, with a slight dip to 32 degrees Celsius expected later in the week

The interior regions of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) could experience even hotter conditions, with temperatures potentially hitting 35 degrees Celsius-36 degrees Celsius. Representational pic

Meteorologists have issued warnings about a significant rise in temperatures over the weekend, with the maximum temperatures in the city expected to surge to 35 degrees Celsius and beyond. The interior regions of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) could experience even hotter conditions, with temperatures potentially hitting 35-36 degrees Celsius. Weather enthusiasts and experts are urging residents to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during the peak heat hours.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal, while the Santacruz observatory reported a sweltering 35.5 degrees Celsius, which is 4.6 degrees Celsius above normal. The relative humidity levels were also high, standing at 72 per cent in Colaba and 80 per cent in Santacruz, adding to the discomfort of Mumbaikars.

According to IMD’s seven-day forecast ending on January 24, the suburban areas are likely to see maximum temperatures ranging from 34-35 degrees Celsius over the weekend, with a slight dip to 32 degrees Celsius expected later in the week. In the city, which is monitored by the Colaba observatory, the maximum temperatures are predicted to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius during the same period, eventually dropping to 31 degrees Celsius.

The minimum night-time temperatures, currently between 18 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, are anticipated to rise to 21 degrees Celsius–22 degrees Celsius from January 21 onwards.

Rajesh Kapadia, a climatologist from private weather blog 'Vagaries of Weather', also forecasted a sharp rise in the temperatures for Mumbai and the Konkan region. “Hot easterly winds during the day will push maximum temperatures to around 34 degrees Celsius–35 degrees Celsius, while night-time temperatures will remain warmer than normal, around 20 degrees Celsius. Some places in MMR could reach 36 degrees Celsius,” he stated.

Independent weather enthusiast Rushikesh Agre, known as 'Mumbai Rains' on X, issued a heat alert. "Mumbai to see a sharp rise of 7 degrees in the next 48 hours, 37 degrees Celsius on January 18 to January 19, 2024. Latest forecasts indicate a potential spike in maximum temperatures over Mumbai and adjoining Konkan regions. This is due to late sea breeze activity, and thus will result in enhanced wind convergence in these areas. Areas in interior MMR will be 36°C+ in noon hours. Advisable for Mumbaikars amid sharp weather fluctuations, take precautions. Stay hydrated," he wrote on X.