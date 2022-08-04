Mumbaikars, brace for no water or 15 per cent cut in supply today

Ghatkopar to Bhandup won’t get any water from 10 am till the next day

Some areas to get supply after midnight. Representative Image

Parts of the city will witness water cut or disrupted supply today as the BMC has undertaken the work of connecting the Tansa main line with the break pressure tunnel line. Areas from Ghatkopar to Bhandup, including Powai will not get water at all from 10 am till the next day, while the international airport and Bandra Terminus, which get 24 hours water supply, will get water after midnight.

“Apart from connecting the Tansa main line with the break pressure tunnel line, a new major balancing reserve is to be carried out at Bhandup Complex. In addition, replacement of two 1,200-mm diameter suction gate valves at the 1,910-million litres of water per day pumping station at Bhandup Complex and a valve on chlorine injection point on New Tansa will be carried out along with some other works during this time,” said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

Areas in S and N wards, which cover Vikhroli, Powai, Kanjurmarg, Ghatkopar will have no water, while L ward covering Kurla and K East ward that includes Andheri East will see a 15 per cent water cut from 10 am till midnight. Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar G North ward will get water supply after midnight.

