Mumbaikars hold the key to AC local train future: Vaishnaw

Updated on: 14 September,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Railways ready to implement AC locals, but political hurdles keep plan on ice, said minister

Mumbaikars hold the key to AC local train future: Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav traveling on the Central Railway local train. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The plan to convert Mumbai’s local trains into AC fleet is ready to be implemented but has been put on hold due to political opposition and it is Mumbaikars themselves who need to form an opinion, create consensus, and push for its implementation.


“Last time the Railways tried to push for the implementation of AC locals, it was NCP leader Sharad Pawar who had opposed the plan tooth and nail after which the Railways put it on hold. Mumbaikars need to come together, form an opinion, and get the AC locals that they want,” Vaishnaw told mid-day.



“The AC local plan is ready to unfold immediately once we get a consensus from Mumbaikars. Start an opinion poll from today and get the votes in favour of AC local trains and we will start the process of AC trains soon,” he said. AC local trains have become a political tool since August 2022 with NCP president Sharad Pawar calling for their complete withdrawal from the city and restoration of regular services for working-class commuters.


In August 2022, after protests from commuters who illegally board local trains from the Kalwa car shed and also those from Badlapur against the new AC local services led by NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, the Central Railway withdrew ten new AC services within five days of their introduction.

