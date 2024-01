Murdered model Divya Pahuja had been sextorting killer, say Harayana cops

Haryana police sources say she was blackmailing lover with a videotape and had extorted Rs 6 lakh till date

Divya Pahuja (right) murder suspect and boyfriend Abhijeet Singh

Former model Divya Pahuja, planted by a Haryana-based gangster Binder Gujjar to honeytrap his arch-rival Sandeep Gadoli—killed in a fake encounter in a hotel in Mumbai in 2016—had been sextorting money from her killer Abhijeet Singh to meet legal expenses and run her house. Sources in Haryana police told mid-day that Pahuja, 27, came in contact with Singh through Gujjar after she walked out of jail where she languished for seven years.