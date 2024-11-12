In the Jogeshwari East Assembly constituency, the election has become a close contest between Manisha Waikar of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and Anant (Bala) Nar of Shiv Sena (UBT). Manisha Waikar aims to continue her husband Ravindra Waikar’s legacy, prioritising healthcare with plans for a cancer hospital

(Far left) Manisha Waikar, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate and Anant (Bala) Nar, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate. Pics/Anurag Ahire

The Jogeshwari East Assembly constituency has become a key battleground in this election, with a heated contest between Manisha Waikar, wife of the sitting MLA and MP Ravindra Waikar, representing the Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction, and Anant (Bala) Bhiku Nar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former corporator.



Manisha Waikar is confident of victory, believing that her husband, who has represented the constituency multiple times, has made significant contributions to the community’s welfare, and that voters will support her to continue his work. Meanwhile, Anant Bala Nar, a former close aide of Ravindra Waikar, asserts he will win the election, claiming that Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters are upset with Ravindra Waikar for leaving Uddhav Thackeray and joining the Eknath Shinde faction for personal gain, which has led to a shift in loyalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tasneem Shaikh, a resident of Oberoi Splendor in the Jogeshwari East Assembly constituency, said, “Water scarcity is a major issue in the nearby chawls, and there is a lack of adequate public toilets. Additionally, JVLR faces waterlogging during heavy rain, and traffic management needs improvement. During water cuts, there is also a shortage of water tankers for high-rise buildings. A large portion of the Aarey Milk Colony has been preserved by designating it as a forest, and the top priority now should be to prevent any encroachment in this protected area. Additionally, there are around 27 tribal hamlets in the region, home to a large population. It is crucial to ensure they have access to basic amenities and a fully equipped hospital to meet their healthcare needs. These are all issues I think our elected public representative should prioritise.”

“The biggest issue in our constituency is traffic on the JVLR during morning and evening peak hours. The footpaths on JVLR and other places in the constituency have been encroached upon, forcing pedestrians to risk their lives by walking on the road. Our demand from the public representative we elect is to provide us with better walking space, encroachment-free footpaths, good-quality roads, and improved medical facilities,” said Amit Pathak, a Jogeshwari resident.

Manisha Waikar, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)

What are the local issues, and what are your priorities?

The constituency is considered one of the best in Mumbai due to Ravindra Waikar’s significant development work for the people in the area. If elected as MLA from this constituency, improving healthcare facilities will be my top priority. I aim to establish a cancer hospital with government support, as the number of cancer cases in the city continues to rise, and a dedicated government facility in the western suburbs is urgently needed. Additionally, I will work towards setting up a fully equipped government hospital in the Aarey Milk Colony, focusing on the healthcare needs of the local and tribal communities residing there.



Manisha Waikar, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) candidate for Jogeshwari East. Pics/Anurag Ahire



What are your ideas about public amenities such as roads, pedestrian footpaths, and last-mile connectivity?

The Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, one of the important arterial roads, passes through my constituency, along with several infrastructure projects like the Metro and bridges. My focus will be to provide proper public amenities, including adequate footpaths and easily accessible open spaces for the people residing in my constituency. In some areas, including Aarey, the road conditions are poor, and there is a lack of proper street lighting. Providing these facilities will be a priority on my agenda.



What are your ideas about public infrastructure and transport services?

Public transport is essential for the people, and my goal will be to improve the public transport facilities in my constituency. I will work to increase the availability and frequency of BEST buses and focus on improving last-mile connectivity.



Water supply, pollution, lack of open spaces and green cover are becoming major issues. As a Mumbai MLA, what initiatives would you take?

My constituency is home to numerous public spaces, including parks and gardens, and I will prioritise making these areas more accessible for everyone—youngsters, schoolchildren, and senior citizens alike. I will also advocate for establishing free, open gyms for the public to encourage physical well-being. With Aarey Milk Colony in our region, preserving this vital green space and expanding our overall green cover will be central to my efforts as we address the challenges of rising temperatures and climate change.

Redevelopment is a common issue, and Jogeshwari East has a number of new private as well as SRA schemes coming up. How do you intend to tackle this issue?

People living in slum areas have a right to better and more spacious homes, and my priority will be to support them in securing improved housing. I will also work to expedite redevelopment projects currently stalled, ensuring that those who have already moved to redevelopment receive the homes they deserve. Additionally, many old buildings in our constituency are in a state of disrepair and urgently need redevelopment. I will actively follow up with the government to push these projects forward, ensuring that residents receive safe, new homes.