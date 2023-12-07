Navi Mumbai: Man gets one year in jail for attacking bus driver in road rage

Assistant Sessions Judge at the Belapur court K R Deshpande also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on accused Shivaji Dhanawade, a tempo driver

Representational Image

A man got one year in jail for attacking bus driver in road rage near the Vashi toll booth, reported news agency PTI.

A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to one year's rigorous imprisonment by a court in Navi Mumbai for assaulting the driver of a BEST bus in 2014 in a road rage incident, reported PTI.

Assistant Sessions Judge at the Belapur court K R Deshpande also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on accused Shivaji Dhanawade, a tempo driver, reported PTI.

The fine amount will be paid to the victim BEST driver as compensation, the judge said in the order on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Additional prosecutor E B Dhamal said the incident took place near the Vashi toll booth near Navi Mumbai on November 13, 2014, reported PTI.

Dhanawade got angry because the driver of a BEST bus was not allowing him to overtake him, reported PTI.

After he got a lane clear, he overtook and stopped the tempo in front of the bus, got down, and assaulted the bus driver, the prosecutor told the court, reported PTI.

In another case, Navi Mumbai police have unearthed a SIM swap fraud and nabbed a 21-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly hacking into the bank account of a company and siphoning off Rs 18.74 lakh, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

He said the hackers accessed the bank accounts of the company through the corporate log-in of a telecommunications services company, reported PTI.

Cyber Police launched an investigation after the company lodged a complaint in September, an official said, reported PTI.

"The investigation revealed that the bank account-holder in whose account Rs 18.74 lakh was transferred from the company's account had shared account details, including the ATM pin, chequebook, and mobile phone number etc with a man in West Bengal. Police tracked down the location of the man, identified as Noor Islam Sanfui, in 23 Parganas district and nabbed him," he said, reported PTI.

In a SIM swap fraud, scammers trick the network provider into linking the mobile phone number of their target to the SIM card they have in possession and access to OTPs sent by the bank to the genuine person, reported PTI.

"In this particular crime, the man using the genuine mobile phone number had received an SMS saying his SIM card had been deactivated, but he failed to notice. The same SIM card was found active in the mobile phone of the accused person," the official added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)