Navi Mumbai: Suspended tehsildar, husband booked for disproportionate assets

Meenal Krishna Dalvi and her husband Krishna Vasant Dalvi are facing charges after an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau into a case filed in 2022.

The Navi Mumbai police have filed a case against a suspended tehsildar from Maharashtra's Raigad district and her husband for owning assets that are disproportionate to their known income sources, said an official on Friday.

Meenal Krishna Dalvi (49), the suspended tehsildar, and her husband Krishna Vasant Dalvi (55) are facing charges as a result of an open investigation launched by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into a case filed in 2022 involving alleged corruption, reported PTI.

According to the report, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Mhetre, representing ACB Navi Mumbai, revealed that the pair has accumulated assets worth Rs 2.2 crore, which exceeds their known sources of income by around 84 per cent.

As a result, a FIR has been filed against the couple at the APMC police station in Navi Mumbai, PTI report added.

Meanwhile, in another incident, according to an official statement released on Friday, the Central GST officials discovered a scheme in Palghar, Maharashtra, involving the fraudulent claim of input tax credit (ITC) worth about Rs 25 crore through the use of fictitious invoices and phoney firms, stated another PTI report.

According to the report, the official stated that the fraud came to light after the CGST's Palghar commissioner (Mumbai zone) started looking into Hacnup Trading (OPC) Private Limited and discovered it to be nonexistent.

Director of the company Nilesh B Shah admitted to authorities that he had founded the company and several other false companies at Manish Shah and Kiran Kantharia's request to commit GST crimes, the report added.

According to the report, after further investigation, it was discovered that Kantharia's fictitious companies had falsely claimed "ineligible ITC of Rs 11.02 crore and availed ITC of Rs 14.7 crore" using fictitious invoices in lieu of any real delivery of goods or services.

The GST paid by a registered organisation on the acquisition of goods or services used as inputs in business activities is referred to as the input tax credit (ITC). Once certain requirements are met, ITC can be deducted from the GST owed on sales, the PTI report stated.

The officer revealed that Kantharia was arrested under the CGST Act based on the information acquired during the investigation.

