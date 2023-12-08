Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: Woman accuses two minors of sodomising her 10-year-old son; case registered

Updated on: 08 December,2023 11:12 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The police said the accused and the child, who allegedly suffered sexual abuse, are neighbours and live in Ulve. One of the accused is 15 years old, while the second accused is 16

Representational Image

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case after a woman alleged that her 10-year-old son was sodomised by two minors, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.


Nobody has been detained so far, the official said, reported PTI.


The police said the accused and the child, who allegedly suffered sexual abuse, are neighbours and live in Ulve. One of the accused is 15 years old, while the second accused is 16, he said, reported PTI.


According to the complaint filed by the child's mother, the duo sodomised her son on August 5 and September 2 on the premises of their housing complex and threatened to kill him if he spoke about the assault with anyone, the official said, reported PTI.

The Nerul police on Thursday registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 377 (unnatural offences), he said, reported PTI.

A probe is underway and nobody has been detained yet, the official added, reported PTI.

In another case, police have arrested a beggar for allegedly hitting a female college student on her head with a glass bottle and stabbing her with its broken piece without any provocation at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, in which she was injured, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The incident occurred on December 4, following which the accused, 26-year-old Imam Hassan Shamshuddin, was arrested. The victim, who is 21 years old, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, reported PTI.

The woman, who is from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, had come to a college at Nerul along with a friend. While she was standing at a bus stop in the area around 1.30 pm, the beggar came to the spot and attacked her with an empty glass bottle without any provocation, senior inspector Tanaji Bhagat of Nerul police station said, reported PTI.

The accused hit the woman on her head with the bottle and later stabbed her in the abdomen with its broken piece, in which she was seriously injured. He then fled from the scene, the official said, reported PTI.

People standing nearby took the victim to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment, he added, reported PTI.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and a probe was launched. The police examined the CCTV footage and collected information from its sources, which led to the arrest of the accused, he said, reported PTI.

The motive behind the attack is being probed, the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

