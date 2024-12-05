Police have registered cases against NCP leader Uttam Jankar and 88 villagers for attempting an illegal "re-poll" with ballot papers in Markadwadi village, Solapur district. The attempt stemmed from doubts over EVM vote counts during the recent Maharashtra elections

Representational Pic

Police in Solapur district have registered a case against Uttam Jankar, the NCP (SP) leader who recently won the Malshiras assembly seat, and 88 others for attempting to conduct an unauthorised "re-election" using ballot papers in Markadwadi village. The case was filed after a group of residents from the village and surrounding areas defied prohibitory orders to organise the unauthorised polling process, a police official stated, as per PTI reports.

The incident follows an earlier case filed against over 200 individuals for similarly defying orders and attempting to hold the "re-poll". On Tuesday morning, approximately 250 to 300 individuals gathered in Markadwadi, disregarding legal restrictions, and prepared to carry out a ballot-based election. This move came after some villagers expressed doubts about the accuracy of votes counted via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a polling booth in Markadwadi during the recently concluded Maharashtra state elections.

Despite being warned by authorities, villagers made arrangements for the polling exercise, including placing the necessary materials. Officials intervened, holding discussions with Jankar and the villagers, during which they were informed about the legal implications of their actions. The villagers eventually relented and abandoned their plans, according to police.

The Solapur district administration had previously denied permission for the ballot-based "re-poll" and imposed prohibitory orders to prevent unlawful assembly. Nonetheless, the villagers, encouraged by the idea floated by some members of the community, decided to proceed until the police's intervention.

Jankar, who emerged victorious in the Malshiras constituency by defeating BJP candidate Ram Satpute by a margin of 13,147 votes, has been accused of unlawful assembly and disobeying public orders, among other charges under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Despite his win, residents of Markadwadi have alleged discrepancies in the votes attributed to him, claiming his vote count from the EVMs was lower compared to Satpute's. This led to suspicions about the EVM process and the subsequent call for a "re-election".

Police officials reiterated that such actions are illegal and warned of severe consequences, including legal action. According to PTI reports, authorities held multiple meetings to ensure compliance with the law, after which the villagers agreed to cancel their plans.

This incident has drawn attention to the ongoing scepticism surrounding EVMs in certain quarters, raising questions about public trust in the electoral process, as per PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)