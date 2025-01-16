Many other opposition leaders also said that the attack on the bollywood actor shows that not even celebrities are safe in the state

Representational Image

Listen to this article Even celebrities are not safe in Maharashtra, says NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar x 00:00

NCP (SP) Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his Mumbai home shows that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Maharashtra, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI, many other opposition leaders also said that the attack on the bollywood actor shows that not even celebrities are safe in the state, and CM Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, has failed to maintain law and order.

"It shows (the attack on Khan) that the law and order situation in Maharashtra is deteriorating. Recently, a person was killed in the same area and now this incident. All these things are worrisome," Pawar told PTI reporters at Baramati in Pune when asked about the attack on Khan.

"The state government, especially the chief minister, who holds charge of the home department, should pay attention to these things more seriously," the former Maharashtra CM said.

In October last year, former state minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three individuals in Bandra area.

According to PTI, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "No one is safe. Let alone ordinary people, even celebrities who have their own security are not safe."

Saif Ali Khan is a Padma Shri recipient and had recently met PM Modi in Delhi along with his family, Raut said.

Police in the state are mostly deployed for politician's security, "especially those who defect", Raut said, adding, "There is no fear of law. The government stands exposed." PTI reported.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state, and the incidents in Beed -- where a village sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh was brutally killed for allegedly allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the area -- showed that the administration is working for anti-social elements.

If people like Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan, living in high-security zones were being attacked and needed to install bullet-proof windows, it means nobody trusts the government, the Congress leader said.

A bullet-proof glass panel was recently installed outside the balcony of Salman Khan's Bandra flat. Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had opened fire outside Salman's house in April of last year, PTI reported.

"If such big people are not safe, what about common people? Even the hometown of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has witnessed many murders and rapes in last ten days," Londhe said, referring to Nagpur.

"It clearly indicates that Fadnavis has completely failed in maintaining law and order in Maharashtra," he said, PTI cited.

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule also expressed her concerns over the attack on Khan, calling the incident as "worrisome."

Another NCP (SP) leader and former Home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the attack on a big star like Saif Ali Khan was very unfortunate, and the police department should take strict action, PTI reported.

It is the government's responsibility to provide an environment free from fear for artistes, he added.

(With PTI inputs)