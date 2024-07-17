This exhibition features stunning visuals capturing the technological innovations and environmental considerations in constructing the Atal Setu

Pic/MMRDA

Listen to this article NCPA and MMRDA host photo exhibition showcasing Mumbai Trans Harbour Link x 00:00

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), in collaboration with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Hosts, "Trans-Harbour Triumph: The Atal Setu Story in Pictures," a photo exhibition showcasing India's longest sea bridge. The exhibition was inaugurated today by lighting lamps by Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Commissioner, MMRDA Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Yagi Koji, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, Mitsunori Saito, Chief Representative, JICA.

This exhibition features stunning visuals capturing the technological innovations and environmental considerations in constructing the Atal Setu. The Atal Setu, also known as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri – Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), has given a new identity to Mumbai as India's longest sea bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors will be treated to an in-depth look at the engineering marvel behind the bridge, learning about the challenges faced, the construction processes, and the journey from the first pile to the erection of the longest Orthotropic Steel Deck and the inauguration ceremony happened in January 2024 by August hands of PM Shri Narendra Modi and in the Presence of Shri. Eknath Shinde, CM and DCM’s Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Shri. Ajit Pawar. This bridge is set to revolutionize connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, significantly reducing travel time and fostering economic and social growth in the region.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, remarked, "The Atal Setu is a monumental project that will transform the connectivity and economic landscape of Mumbai and its neighbouring regions. This exhibition beautifully captures the essence of our journey from conception to completion, reflecting our commitment to sustainable and innovative infrastructure development. For residents travelling via the Atal Setu, those living in the city, and anyone interested in sustainable development, this exhibition will be a memorable experience."

The exhibition will be open to the public from July 17th to July 31st at the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with free entry.