Raju Waghmare accused the opposition of lacking constructive engagement and slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his remarks

Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare and Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde. (Pic/X)

Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare on Friday addressed recent rumours regarding Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's feelings towards CM Devendra Fadnavis being chosen for the top position, reported news agency ANI.

Raju Waghmare emphasised that there is no animosity within the party, stating, “Neither is Eknath Shinde angry nor is Shiv Sena.” According to Waghmare, the support for Fadnavis is strong, and the party is united in its efforts to advance Maharashtra's development.

"Yesterday, the swearing took place and we are working on deciding the expansion of the cabinet also. The session is scheduled for the 17th and everyone will take oath before that. The discussion of the parties is also ongoing... Neither is Eknath Shinde angry nor is Shiv Sena, if he was angry, why would he come to the oath taking ceremony? This is all fake news.. we have given our full support.... He is working on taking Maharashtra ahead and has said that work will be done in solidarity to take the state forward...," Waghmare said speaking to ANI.

Waghmare didn't shy away from critiquing the opposition, particularly targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

He accused the opposition of lacking constructive engagement, stating, "Sanjay Raut and the opposition have no other work.. they are just abusing us. If they do not improve, then we will also be provoked. If in any region Congress does not come to rule for 10 years, that means their rule has finished. I have stayed in Congress myself.. and it has ended in several states... and is also ending in Maharashtra."

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis, officially took office, marking his third term as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took charge of the ministry today evening after the swearing-in ceremony. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present on this occasion," wrote CMO Maharashtra in a social media post on X.

Soon after taking oath as CM, Fadnavis took his first step in office by approving monetary assistance of Rs 5 lakh for a patient requiring a bone marrow transplant.

The recent Maharashtra Assembly elections saw a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which garnered a substantial majority with 235 seats.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)