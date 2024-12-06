Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Neither is Eknath Shinde angry nor Shiv Sena Shiv Sena leader dismisses rumours of conflict within party

"Neither is Eknath Shinde angry nor Shiv Sena": Shiv Sena leader dismisses rumours of conflict within party

Updated on: 06 December,2024 01:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Raju Waghmare accused the opposition of lacking constructive engagement and slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his remarks

Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare and Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde. (Pic/X)

Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare on Friday addressed recent rumours regarding Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's feelings towards CM Devendra Fadnavis being chosen for the top position, reported news agency ANI. 


Raju Waghmare emphasised that there is no animosity within the party, stating, “Neither is Eknath Shinde angry nor is Shiv Sena.” According to Waghmare, the support for Fadnavis is strong, and the party is united in its efforts to advance Maharashtra's development.


"Yesterday, the swearing took place and we are working on deciding the expansion of the cabinet also. The session is scheduled for the 17th and everyone will take oath before that. The discussion of the parties is also ongoing... Neither is Eknath Shinde angry nor is Shiv Sena, if he was angry, why would he come to the oath taking ceremony? This is all fake news.. we have given our full support.... He is working on taking Maharashtra ahead and has said that work will be done in solidarity to take the state forward...," Waghmare said speaking to ANI.


Waghmare didn't shy away from critiquing the opposition, particularly targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. 

He accused the opposition of lacking constructive engagement, stating, "Sanjay Raut and the opposition have no other work.. they are just abusing us. If they do not improve, then we will also be provoked. If in any region Congress does not come to rule for 10 years, that means their rule has finished. I have stayed in Congress myself.. and it has ended in several states... and is also ending in Maharashtra."

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis, officially took office, marking his third term as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took charge of the ministry today evening after the swearing-in ceremony. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present on this occasion," wrote CMO Maharashtra in a social media post on X.

Soon after taking oath as CM, Fadnavis took his first step in office by approving monetary assistance of Rs 5 lakh for a patient requiring a bone marrow transplant.

The recent Maharashtra Assembly elections saw a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which garnered a substantial majority with 235 seats. 

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

devendra fadnavis Eknath Shinde Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena mumbai maharashtra mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK