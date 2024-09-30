Netas jittery as Mumbai Coastal Road extensions await nods while polls draw nearer

Projects have received CRZ clearance but Union environment ministry, HC yet to give approvals

The Mindspace junction in Malad West through which the proposed Versova-Dahisar Link Road will run. Pic/Anurag Ahire

With the model code of conduct due to be imposed ahead of the state Assembly election, politicians keen on laying foundation stones for two Coastal Road extensions in the western suburbs are seeing red over green permits. The mega projects—the Versova-Dahisar and Dahisar-Mira Road connectors—are worth Rs 28,000 crore in total. The structures are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s Western Coast High-Speed Corridor and are being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In mid-September, the projects received Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). The BMC, however, is yet to get permission from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “We also need the Bombay High Court’s permission.” Another official explained that every infrastructure project that receives environment and CRZ nods requires an NOC from the Bombay High Court before work starts. A source from the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “We are willing to start these projects immediately. They can change the future and road transport system of the city. Of course, we would like it if the projects were started before the model code of conduct came into force. We do not seek credit but wish that the work is started as soon as possible.”

The BMC approved a proposal worth Rs 25,413 crore for the Versova-Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) in February 2024. The 18.47-km structure comprises a 4.5-km elevated road from Versova to Bangur Nagar in Goregaon that costs Rs 4,526 crore, a 4-km elevated road from Bangur Nagar to Mindspace junction that costs Rs 4,548 crore, two tunnels across Charkop creek that cost Rs 5,338 crore and Rs 5,R37 crore, a 3.78-km elevated road from Charkop to Gorai that will cost Rs 5,194 crore and a 3.69-km elevated road from Gorai to Dahisar. The last stretch will cost Rs 4,559 crore. Meanwhile, the 4.5km Dahisar-Mira Road connector, being built at a cost of Rs 3,303 crore, comprises a 3.84-km elevated road across the creek. This road is also an alternative to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.