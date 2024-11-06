Western Railway officials said the station redevelopment includes five towers with three basement-level parking, interconnected office buildings, and multimodal integration with Blue Line 1 Metro passing through here

Artist’s impression of the five commercial buildings

The redevelopment of Mumbai's Andheri Station is set to transform the area into a major transport and commercial hub. Five towering commercial buildings will rise on the east side of the bustling Andheri station, transforming Andheri’s skyline with a modern look. This redevelopment aims to create a structure similar to the ones in Navi Mumbai, combining retail, commercial, and railway operations above the station.

Once complete, the new station complex, alongside the upgraded Gokhale bridge, will serve as a major hub for inter-modal connectivity. Western Railway officials said the station redevelopment includes five towers with three basement-level parking, interconnected office buildings, and multimodal integration with Blue Line 1 Metro passing through here.

Andheri station serves 700,000 passengers during peak hours, and the redevelopment aims to manage the anticipated growth, especially with the future expansion of the Metro. The project will include:

1. Five commercial towers:

The five commercial towers will cover 53,160 sqm with a dedicated railway offices tower covering 11,755.52 sqm. The commercial towers will include space set aside for railway offices and will be constructed on the east side of the station, giving the skyline a more modern look with a focus on retail, office space, and connection with the railway network.

2. The Architect:

The Rail Land Development Authority has chosen Stapati Architects for the station’s design, to be built in two phases.

3. The station complex will be redeveloped in two phases:

Phase 1: A 2.42 lakh sq ft station area, including a concourse and foot overbridge.

Phase 2: A larger 5.78 lakh sq ft commercial development with three levels of underground parking.

4. Integration with Metro:

The station will be integrated with the Blue Line 1 Metro and feature multimodal connectivity.

5. Concourse:

The new complex will include a 22,050 sqm concourse connecting east and west for seamless interchange between different transit modes, including segregated ticketed and non-ticketed foot over bridges.

6. Parking:

The three-level parking will be spread across 60,958.89 sqm.

As reported by mid-day earlier, Western Railway has embarked on a station decongestion programme to upgrade infrastructure to sync with the future growth of the Metro network.