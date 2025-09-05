CM Fadnavis says only genuine Kunbis from Marathwada will get caste certificates, claims Chhagan Bhujbal is not upset; Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut dares senior NCP leader to take firm stand

The CM explained that British documents were considered while issuing certificates. However, as Marathwada was under the Nizam’s rule, not the British, and records there are found in the Hyderabad Gazette. “In other places, British-era documents are considered; on similar lines, the Hyderabad Gazette should be considered for the Marathwada region,” Fadnavis clarified.

The Maharashtra government has clarified that the Government Resolution (GR) on Maratha reservation does not give Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates to all Marathas, but only to those who are genuine Kunbis from the Marathwada region. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The new GR does not affect the OBC quota. The document does not mean all Marathas (sarsakhat). It only means that genuine Kunbis will get caste certificates.”

The CM further explained that his government will always work for the betterment of all communities, and while giving anything to a particular community, it would not take away from another. “Ours is not a government that will do injustice to one community, while doing justice to another. That is exactly what has happened now, too. While accepting demands for Maratha reservation, we have not altered the OBC quota,” Fadnavis cited.

Bhujbal still sulking?

After getting clarity from the government, many OBC leaders and organisations have accepted the GR on Maratha reservation. But, reports suggest that NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLA and OBC strongman Chhagan Bhujbal continues to be upset and convincing him is the real challenge for the state government.

Asked about Bhujbal, Fadnavis clarified that he had a discussion with the former. “Several OBC leaders and organisations have welcomed the decision. Bhujbal, too, is not upset,” the CM said. The CM further clarified that, even if there were any doubts, the government would work to clear Bhujbal’s remaining concerns. “I will speak with Bhujbal and clear all the doubts, if any,” Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut dared Bhujbal to quit the ministry and lead the OBCs if he was convinced that injustice had been done to his community. “When Bhujbal was in Shiv Sena (undivided), the OBC leader quit the party over the Mandal Commission issue. Now, Bhujbal should take a similar stand for the OBC community,” Raut added.

Immediately after the GR was issued, speaking to the media, Bhujbal stated that he, along with community members and legal experts, would study the document and, if required, approach the court for justice. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde stated that one GR would not solve all the issues of the Maratha community. “Everything will happen over a period of time and not in one go,” Shinde added.

OBC protest to be held in Baramati

OBC leaders have called for a rally in Baramati today. Laxman Hake, an OBC leader, announced that community members would protest against the latest GR on the Maratha reservation. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, which was to hold a chain hunger strike at Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur, called off their protest, following an assurance from the government that their demands would be fulfilled in a month.