Deadline was extended to March 7 after only one company showed interest; the BMC plans to develop green spaces across over 70 hectares of reclaimed land along the Coastal Road

Tree plantation and modification of the Worli Sea Face promenade as seen on January 25. File Pic/Satej Shinde

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended the deadline for submitting the Expression of Interest (EOI) to develop green spaces on the reclaimed land of the Coastal Road. The new deadline is now March 7, with the project still expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The BMC plans to develop green spaces across over 70 hectares of reclaimed land along the Coastal Road. An official said, “The estimated cost of the project is R400 crore. While we have the capacity to fund it, maintaining the green spaces will be a financial burden on the BMC. Therefore, we have decided to execute the project under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” the official added.

Despite the EOI deadline extension, officials assured that the overall timeline of the project would remain unaffected. The previous deadline was February 12, but only one company had expressed interest. “One company requested an extension as they needed more time to study the project. Considering this, we have now set a new deadline of March 7, 2025,” the official said.

The Coastal Road stretches 10.58 km from the Princess Street Flyover to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Green spaces will be developed on both sides of the road, covering a total of 70 hectares. The planned green zone will feature an urban forest with Miyawaki plantations, parks for senior citizens and children, a cycling track, a jogging track, an ecological park, a butterfly garden, a yoga track, an open gym, and an open-air amphitheatre, among other amenities.