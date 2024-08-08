There were 9,29,43,890 voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year

Representational Image

Listen to this article Number of electors in Maharashtra up by over 7 lakh x 00:00

The number of electors in Maharashtra has increased by more than 7.3 lakh compared to figures before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as per the draft list of revised voters' data.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 9,29,43,890 voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year. The number of electors in Maharashtra has increased to 9,36,75,934 in the revised data released by the state's chief electoral officer on Wednesday.

The numbers of male and female voters before the Lok Sabha polls were 4,83,12,428 and 4,50,17,066, which increased by 3,40,660 and 3,91,324, respectively.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are due in October this year.

Meanwhile, Thane district has added 1,24,407 voters in the latest revision of electoral rolls, collector Ashok Shingare said on Wednesday.

Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October this year.

The number of voters above 85 years of age dropped to 58,818 from 59,063. The number of voters in the 18-19 age bracket increased from 1,05,966 to 1,19,327, and the number of disabled voters went up from 35,716 to 36,517.

The gender ratio -- number of women for every 1,000 men -- in the voter list improved from 857 to 859.

A summary revision of voters eligible as of July 1, 2024, was completed on August 6, the collector said.

The total number of voters in the district now stands at 68,01,244, an addition of 1,24,407 since the Lok Sabha elections.

There are 31,42,859 women voters -- a rise of 62,645 -- and 1,334 transgender ones. The number of male voters went up by 61,760.

The elector-to-population ratio (E.P.) improved by 1.27 percentage points to 69.72 percent.

The maximum 5,20,977 voters are registered in Owla-Majiwada assembly constituency while Ulhasnagar has the lowest 2,62,466 electors.

(With inputs from PTI)