The incident took place in the afternoon at Shantisagar point near Ulhas river in Ambernath, the official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article One dead, another missing in Ambernath swimming incident x 00:00

One person drowned and another is missing after they went to swim in Ulhas river in Ambernath in Thane district on Friday, a police official said, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Shantisagar point near Ulhas river in Ambernath, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The deceased and the person missing were part of a group of four persons. Two of them managed to swim to safety. The body of Aman Singh was recovered, while Ajay Bhoria is missing," he said, reported PTI.

In another incident, three teen boys have gone missing from Srinagar area of Thane city, a police official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The three set out together from their homes in Shivaji Nagar on February 28 and have been untraceable since, the Srinagar police station official said, reported PTI.

"We have registered a kidnapping case since the boys are minors. Two are 15 years old and one is 14. Police teams have been formed to trace them," he added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, two sisters were seriously injured after they were knocked down by a school bus in Vasai in Palghar district on Friday, a police official said, reported PTI.

The siblings, in the 2-7 age group, were hospitalised following the incident, which took place at 2pm when they were crossing a road, he said.

"They were knocked down after the bus took a u-turn. The driver immediately applied brakes and along with passersby pulled out the two girls from near the tyres. They rushed the siblings to a hospital," he said, reported PTI.

The police are probing the incident, the official added.

A video of the accident went viral on social media.

In another incident, a man died and another sustained burn injuries after an explosion took place at a tyre godown in Maharashtra's Solapur district early Friday, police said, reported PTI.

The incident took place at Mahid village in Pandharpur tehsil, more than 200 km from Pune, reported PTI.

The explosion was followed by a fire, said a police official.

The cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained, he said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)