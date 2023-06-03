The police finally nabbed the first accused from Vakanpada in Nalasopara

Representational Image

Listen to this article Palghar: Member of gang that terrorised people in Nalasopara held; pistol, bullet recovered x 00:00

Police have arrested a man from Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district and seized from him a pistol and a live bullet, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday.

The accused, who was arrested on Friday, is one of the 10 members of a gang that terrorised people of a locality by wielding firearms in broad daylight last month, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The gang members had also attacked some people at that time. Following the incident, an offence was registered at Pelhar police station against the unidentified gang members under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act and launched a search," senior inspector Pramod Badakh told PTI.

The police finally nabbed the first accused from Vakanpada in Nalasopara. He is being interrogated, the official said.

Meanwhile, a man has been arrested for allegedly manhandling a senior police official at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police told PTI on May 27.

The incident took place on Thursday, after the accused was brought to a police station in connection with a case, an official told PTI.

"A police team had gone to the residence of the accused and served a warrant to him before bringing him to the police station. There, the accused abused the senior inspector, pulled him by his collar and then pushed him due to which he fell down. The other police personnel overpowered the accused and placed him under arrest," the official of Tulinj police station told PTI.

An offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused, he added.

Earlier, a police constable was injured when an accused allegedly attacked him while a team of police was trying to arrest him in Palghar.

The incident took place at Valiv in Vasai, the police said.

"The police laid a trap and were waiting to apprehend the man, identified as Sharukh Yasin Sardar (22), who was to come to the spot to sell the stolen mobile phones," said senior police inspector Rahul Rakh to PTI.

"When the police team spotted the man and tried to nab him, he allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked a constable, inflicting injuries on his hand," the officer added.

The injured constable was rushed to a hospital.

The police held the accused and seized nine stolen mobile phones from his possession. "With this, the police have detected five cases of theft of mobile phones in Valiv, Virar and Nallasopara areas," the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

(With inputs from PTI)