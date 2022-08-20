Palghar: Siblings from Maharashtra who lost parents in road accident in 2014 get Rs 64 lakh compensation

The siblings - Mayuri Dilip Deshmukh and her brother Vivek - had submitted in their petition before the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) that the family members, including their parents, were travelling in a car on May 8, 2014, when it was hit by another vehicle at Pawar Pada in Mokhada in the district.

A Lok Adalat in Maharashtra's Palghar district has awarded a compensation of Rs 64 lakh to two siblings, who lost their parents in a road accident more than eight years ago in 2014. The siblings - a boy (who was then 14) and his sister (then 18) - had lost their grandparents due to Covid-19 during the pandemic.

The claimants and the insurance company reached a settlement at the Lok Adalat last Saturday last before the district judge A S Pratinidhi.

The siblings - Mayuri Dilip Deshmukh and her brother Vivek - had submitted in their petition before the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) that the family members, including their parents, were travelling in a car on May 8, 2014, when it was hit by another vehicle at Pawar Pada in Mokhada in the district.

The other vehicle was coming from the opposite direction. Due to the collision, Dilip Deshmukh (43), a senior officer in a private company, and his wife sustained severe injuries and succumbed to their wounds during treatment. Mayuri, who was also injured, later recovered.

The claimants sought a compensation of Rs 80,00,000 for the death of their parents and loss of income.

During the pendency of the claim petition, their grandparents - Yadavrao Balavant Deshmukh, 62, and Mathurabai Yadavrao Deshmukh, 60, died due to Covid-19.

At the Lok Adalat, the insurance company and the claimants reached a settlement for Rs 51,00,000 for the death of the siblings' father, Rs 8,50,000 for the death of their mother and Rs 4,50,000 for the injuries suffered by Mayuri.

The insurance company, Chola Mandalam General Insurance Co Ltd, was represented by its official Hemant Gaonkar and his legal team.

