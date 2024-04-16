Parts of Thane to see water cut on Thursday; check details here

Urgent repair work of Barvi Gravity Channel from Katai Naka to Sheel Tank will be taken up causing the water cut, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

Residents in parts of Thane will be experiencing water supply disruption on Thursday, said Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. The civic body stated that the areas under their jurisdiction that receive water from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation will be experiencing water cuts due to urgent maintenance work undertaken.

The civic agency, in their media statement, said that the areas that will experience water cut from midnight on April 18, Thursday to midnight on April 19, Friday are Mumbra, Kalwa, Majiwada, Manpada and parts of Wagle estate.

Per their statement, urgent repair work of Barvi Gravity Channel from Katai Naka to Sheel Tank will be taken up causing the water cut.

The Thane Municipal Corporation, in their press statement, stated, "Under the water supply scheme of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, urgent repair work of Barvi Gravity Channel from Katai Naka to Sheel Tank will be taken up from Thursday, April 18 midnight to Friday, April 19 midnight. Water is supplied through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in Mumbra, Kalwa, Majiwada, Manpada and Wagle (in some areas) wards in the Thane Municipal Corporation area. The water supply will remain shut for a total of 24 hours in these areas."

During this period, areas including Diva, Mumbra (excluding part of Ward No. 26 and 31), Kalwa Ward Committee under Thane Municipal Corporation, and Rupadevi Pada, Kisannagar No 2, Nehrunagar, as well as Kolshet Khalcha Village under Manpada ward will experience a complete shutdown of water supply, the TMC stated.

Residents were advised to expect low water pressure for the next 1 to 2 days after the resumption of water supply. The Thane Municipal Corporation appealed to citizens to use water sparingly during this period of reduced supply.

