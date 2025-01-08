Mandatory from April 1, new rule aims to cut congestion and boost transparency

State Public Works Department operates 22 toll plazas. File pic

The state cabinet has made FASTag mandatory for all four-wheelers liable to pay toll tax. Starting April 1, vehicles without a FASTag will have to pay double the prescribed toll rate.

The move is expected to reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas, make toll collection more transparent, and save both fuel and time, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Vehicles attempting to pay toll by means other than FASTag or entering a FASTag lane without one will be charged extra.

For example, if the toll is Rs 50, vehicles without a FASTag or with a non-functional one will need to pay Rs 100.

Currently, the state Public Works Department (including the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation) operates 22 toll plazas.

The new system will be implemented at these existing plazas and future ones.