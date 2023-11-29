Plans to make concrete roads in Mumbai hits legal hurdle

A contractor approached court after his deal was terminated by BMC

The BMC is facing another hurdle to starting the concretisation of roads in the island city as the contractor whose contract was terminated has approached court. As the matter is now in the court, the BMC has decided to invite fresh tender after the court decision.

BMC issued a termination letter to the contractor on October 13, 2023 as the contractor failed to start work eight months after the work order was issued. Meanwhile, following the termination of the contract, municipal commissioner I S Chahal promised that the fresh tender process will be completed in a month’s time.

BMC officials said that they could only invite tender after the court’s decision. According to sources, the contractor has approached the court claiming that BMC took action without listening to the company’s view. BMC also issued a notice to impose a fine of Rs 10 crore on the contractor. Additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu confirmed that the case is pending in the court.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured citizens of pothole-free roads in two years. As per the chief minister’s order, BMC decided to convert 400 km of asphalt roads into concrete. BMC will be spending about Rs 6,050 crore on the concretization. In the island city around 26 km of roads are going to be concretised and the cost of the project is about Rs 1,200 crore.