Uddhav Thackeray said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha did not utter a single word against Hindutva during his speech in Parliament

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Rahul Gandhi did not insult Hindutva: Uddhav Thackeray backs Congress leader amid row

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday defended Rahul Gandhi, whose speech in the Lok Sabha targeting the BJP has kicked up a row, stating that the Congress leader did not insult Hindutva, reported news agency PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha did not utter a single word against Hindutva during his speech in Parliament.

"I have heard Rahul Gandhi's speech. None of us will insult Hindutva and we will not tolerate that. This includes Rahul ji. Rahul ji said BJP is not Hindutva. I have stated very clearly that I have abandoned BJP, not Hindutva," Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai, reported PTI.

"He (Gandhi) was trying to show a photo of Lord Shiva, but even that was banned. Is this Hindutva? I don't think Rahul ji insulted Hindutva. Our Hindutva is pious," he added, reported PTI.

In his first speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi on Monday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines. Certain remarks he made during a discussion were later expunged.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the decision to suspend Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, was one-sided and a pre-planned conspiracy, reported PTI.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said Danve was not given any opportunity to present his side before being suspended.

Thackeray said, as the chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), he was apologising for the remarks made by Danve if it hurt women, but asked what action was taken against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena leaders for making such comments outside the House, reported PTI.

"There was a need to discuss the resolution (to suspend Danve), but there was no discussion on it," he said, reported PTI.

He said the suspension was done to overshadow the victory of his party in the legislative council polls. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates Anil Parab and Jagannath Abhyankar won from the Mumbai Graduates and Teachers constituencies respectively.

"The conspiracy (to suspend Danve) was a planned conspiracy," Thackeray said, reported PTI.

"Whatever you (government) do is democracy and act by us (opposition) a crime," he added, taking a dig at the government, reported PTI.

He said the suspension was done at a time when the opposition had begun to dissect the state budget.

The Maharashtra legislative council on Tuesday suspended Danve for five days on the grounds of using abusive language in the House.

Danve was accused of using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during a discussion in the Upper House of the state legislature on Monday evening. Lad had demanded a resolution condemning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'not Hindus' remarks in the Lok Sabha, which elicited a sharp reaction from the Sena (UBT) leader, reported PTI.

On Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil tabled a motion to suspend Danve which was passed with a majority.

(With inputs from PTI)