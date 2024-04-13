Breaking News
Ayodhya Ram temple would not have been built, had PM Modi not been in power: Raj Thackeray

Updated on: 13 April,2024 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Raj Thackeray also said that the MNS workers will campaign for Mahayuti candidates for the Lok Sabha elections

Raj Thackeray. File pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNs) president Raj Thackeray on Saturday said that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi not been in power, the Ayodhya Ram temple would not have been built despite the Supreme Court's order. 


Raj Thackeray, a former critic of PM Modi and BJP, announced his support for the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. "I declare my unconditional support to development led by PM Modi," he had said during his Gudi Padwa rally in Mumbai. Speaking with the media on Saturday, Thackeray said that the MNS workers will campaign for the Mahayuti candidates in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections. 


The MNS chief however, did not clarify if he himself will hold election rallies in support of Mahayuti candidates. The Mahayuti consists of the BJP, Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. MNS is preparing a list of leaders the Mahayuti alliance can contact for poll coordination, he said.


Thackeray said he met his party men, office-bearers and frontal organisations, and asked them to canvass for Mahayuti-backed candidates, hoping that MNS leaders will get due respect. Commenting on some MNS office-bearers quitting the party after his decision to support PM Modi, Thackeray said that he took the decision considering party at large. 

"Certain good things which happen needs to be lauded. On the one hand, there is a weak leadership and on the other hand, there is strong leadership. So we decided to support Narendra Modi," Thackeray said. 

It was speculated that Raj Thackeray's MNS would join the BJP-led NDA after he met Amit Shah in Delhi recently, and MNS would contest a Lok Sabha constituency in Mumbai. However, Thackeray in his Gudi Padwa rally clarified his political stand to support the ruling alliance in Maharashtra and MNS will not field any candidate. 

There are total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, the second highest in the country. Polling in the state will be conducted in five phases, starting from April 19 to May 20. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

maharashtra raj thackeray PM Modi Lok Sabha Elections 2024 mumbai mumbai news maharashtra navnirman sena
