Rashmi Shukla becomes Maharashtra’s first woman DGP

1988 batch IPS officer assumes role despite past controversies

Rashmi Shukla, the new DGP of the Maharashtra Police. Pic/Twitter

Rashmi Shukla, a 1988 batch IPS officer, has become the first woman Director General of Police (DGP) of the Maharashtra Police. As the senior-most officer, Shukla emerged as the frontrunner for the top post following the retirement of her batchmate Rajnish Seth on December 31, who now serves as the chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, who temporarily assumed the state DGP role, will officially pass on the charge to Shukla on Friday.

Shukla’s journey includes a central deputation since 2020, initiated after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power in 2019. Initially assigned to a civil defence post, she later transitioned to central deputation, holding roles in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) before currently heading the Shasastra Seema Bal, established as the Special Service Bureau in May 1963, following the 1962 Chinese aggression.

In Maharashtra, she served as Commissioner of Pune Police and led the State's Intelligence Department (SID) during the BJP-Shiv Sena government under Devendra Fadnavis. Shukla faced controversy when the MVA assumed power, being transferred to a non-executive post amid claims of her alleged close ties to Fadnavis and unauthorised interception of Opposition leaders during the BJP's tenure.

Under the MVA, three FIRs were filed, accusing Shukla of tapping MVA leaders’ phones and leaking data to Fadnavis, the Opposition leader then. Named in two FIRs, Shukla faced legal challenges. After the MVA government fell, and with the Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis administration in place, one case was transferred to CBI, while the HC quashed the others. The CBI subsequently closed the case against Shukla, paving the way for her appointment as state DGP. Expected to retire in June 2024, if the BJP remains in power, she might receive a further extension.