Residents from Thane district have urged railway authorities to introduce MEMU local train services on the Nashik-Titwala and Pune-Ambernath routes, citing the growing need for better rail connectivity

Commuters from various suburbs in Maharashtra’s Thane district have urged railway authorities to introduce MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) local train services on the Nashik-Titwala and Pune-Ambernath routes, citing the growing need for improved rail connectivity in these regions.

According to PTI, a delegation representing the residents recently submitted a memorandum to railway officials, highlighting the urgent demand for better transportation facilities. The delegation has argued that the increasing population and rising number of daily commuters necessitate the introduction of a direct MEMU train service on these routes.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, a member of the delegation emphasised the challenges faced by passengers due to the lack of direct train connectivity. Many commuters currently have to rely on multiple modes of transport, including long-distance trains and road travel, which adds to their daily commute time and expenses.

As per PTI reports, the delegation has also backed its demand with a technical feasibility report prepared by a railway official a few years ago. This report, they claim, demonstrates that a 16-coach MEMU train service can be effectively operated on these routes without significant infrastructural changes.

Furthermore, the delegation pointed out that despite technical and logistical concerns, the Vande Bharat Express, which is wider than MEMU trains, successfully operates in the Western Ghats section. They argued that if a high-speed train like Vande Bharat can navigate these routes safely, then MEMU services should also be viable.

