Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, were released on bail after more than six years in prison, following the Bombay High Court's decision in January 2024.

Rona Wilson, a researcher, and Sudhir Dhawale, an activist, were granted release on bail from a prison in Navi Mumbai on Friday, after spending more than six years behind bars. The duo, both accused in the high-profile Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, walked out of the Taloja Jail at around 1:30 pm, following the completion of bail formalities.

Their release comes more than two weeks after the Bombay High Court granted bail to the pair on January 8, acknowledging that they had been imprisoned since 2018 and highlighting that the trial in the case was yet to begin. The case, in which the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been invoked, had seen significant delays, including a failure to frame charges.

In its ruling, the Bombay High Court noted that despite the prolonged detention of Wilson and Dhawale, the prosecution had yet to frame charges against them. The court also pointed out that the prosecution had cited over 300 witnesses, making it unlikely that the trial would conclude in the near future. "They have been in jail since 2018, and the charges are yet to be framed. Given the large number of witnesses, it seems impossible that the trial will conclude soon," the court observed in its order.

Wilson and Dhawale's release comes as part of the ongoing legal developments in the Elgar Parishad case, in which 16 activists, scholars, and others were arrested. Of the 16, eight individuals, including prominent figures like Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Anand Teltumbde, and Gautam Navlakha, have been granted bail.

However, one accused, Mahesh Raut, still remains in prison, as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appealed against his bail before the Supreme Court.

The case revolves around provocative speeches allegedly delivered at the Elgar Parishad event, held in Pune on December 31, 2017. The police claim that these speeches incited violence in Koregaon-Bhima, a village located outside Pune, on January 1, 2018. Initially investigated by the Pune police, the case was later taken over by the NIA.

In a tragic turn, Jesuit priest and activist Stan Swamy, one of the accused, passed away in July 2021 while still in judicial custody, further highlighting the prolonged legal process and the challenges faced by those involved.