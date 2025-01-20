Breaking News
Sail India 2025 senior nationals to be held in Mumbai from January 21 to 26

Updated on: 20 January,2025 12:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

The event is one of a kind in Mumbai, showcasing the city as a prime destination for the sport of sailing, attracting thousands of viewers both at Girgaon Chowpatty and along Marine Drive

Pic/Defence PRO, Mumbai

One of the most anticipated events of the Indian Sailing Calendar, the Sail India 2025 is set to begin on January 21 off Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. The event draws top-tier sailors from across the country and sparks excitement for both competitors and spectators alike. The annual sailing event is held in the month of January every year off Girgaon Chowpatty hosted by the Army Yachting Node, Mumbai. The last two editions of the event in 2023 and 2024 witnessed participation by approximately 150 sailors each year from various clubs across the country.


The event is one of a kind in Mumbai, showcasing the city as a prime destination for the sport of sailing, attracting thousands of viewers both at Chowpatty and along Marine Drive. Sailing as a sport requires not only physical endurance but also mental toughness, and often provides the competitors an opportunity to rise to the challenge.


SBI Sail India 2025 will be this year’s Senior National Championship and is being conducted under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India (YAI) with the support of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from January 21 to January 26. The races will be conducted in the bay area of Marine Drive and off Raj Bhavan.


This year’s event will feature several categories, including ILCA 7, ILCA 6, 49er, NACRA 17, IQ Foil, Formula Kite, 470; with over 120 participants having registered. As preparations are underway, sailors are getting their boats ready and fine-tuning their strategies. The racing begins on January 22.

A team of event officials including World Sailing qualified International Race Officers, International Judges, Measurers and qualified race officials will be ensuring fair conduct of races and a level playing field for all the competitors.

