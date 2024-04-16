After mid-day’s relentless reportage and follow-up by lawyers, bench orders local police to deploy woman constable to accompany minor girls harassed by boys on their way to school

Three of the alleged harassers stand outside the school compound (right) one of the harassers passes by as the girls make their way to school

Listen to this article Sakinaka harassment: Constable from Nirbhaya squad to escort schoolgirls x 00:00

The Bombay High Court (HC) strongly criticised the Sakinaka police and directed them to assign a female constable from the Nirbhaya Squad to safeguard schoolgirls who have reportedly faced harassment from a group of minor boys over several months. Justice R P Mohitey Dhere and Justice Manjusha Ajay Deshpande presided over the case, with the bench instructing the Sakinaka police to ensure the presence of a Nirbhaya Squad constable whenever the girls attend school or tuition.

On January 19 mid-day had highlighted a group of minor boys indulged in constant harassment of the girls from school in Sakinaka. The girls alleged that the boys often stalked them and even threw eggs at them when confronted. Neither the cops nor the school authorities helped the distressed girls despite repeated complaints. The family then approached the HC seeking its intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT



Despite parental confrontation, the harassers remain unaffected

“We had submitted a letter to the Sakinaka police and had stated that the boys continued to harass the girls. We also mentioned this in court and hence the court has ordered the protection for about two weeks to ensure the safety of the girls,” said Advocate Pankaj Mishra, who represented the victims. According to the victim’s parents, the girls have been allegedly followed by the boys on bikes when on their way to school.

“As soon as the boy’s 10th standard examination was over, the harassment began again. On April 1, when our daughter was coming home, one boy followed her on a two-wheeler, and then on April 4, the boys followed her at night when we were taking her to the doctor. We wrote a letter to the Sakinaka police and stated that we are not satisfied with the security provided by the police,” said the 14-year-old victim’s mother.



Three of the alleged harassers outside the school compound

“The High Court had instructed that a police van should be deployed near the school premises but there have been times when the van wasn’t present. We are worried about the safety of the girls,” said the 14-year-old victim’s father. According to the Sakinaka police, the boys are currently being counselled. “The boys are currently being counselled by an NGO. We will ensure that the girls feel safe. A female constable will be deployed tomorrow onwards as instructed by the court,” said a police officer. “We fear that the female cop would come for two days and then disappear and the harassment will continue,” added the victim’s mother.

Two

No of weeks a woman constable will be deployed