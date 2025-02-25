He claimed that of the 16 personal secretaries (PSs) or Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) for cabinet ministers whose appointment was not approved by Fadnavis, 13 were of Shiv Sena

File pic

Listen to this article Sanjay Raut lauds CM Fadnavis for not allowing 'fixers' to become OSDs or PSs of Maharashtra ministers x 00:00

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for not allowing "fixers" to be named as personal secretaries (PS) or Officers on Special Duty (OSD) of cabinet members and said most of those ignored for the posts were of Shiv Sena ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency PTI, the Member of Parliament (MP) claimed that of the 16 PSs or OSDs for cabinet ministers whose appointment was not approved by Fadnavis, 13 were of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, the Rajya Sabha lawmaker lauded Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, for stopping the appointment of "fixers" as personal staffers or OSDs of cabinet ministers.

"I have the names of 16 PSs of which 13 are of (deputy CM Eknath) Shinde (Shiv Sena ministers) and remaining are of the Ajit Pawar camp. He [Fadnavis] is taking tough decisions. We may have political differences, but we support decisions taken in the interest of the state," Raut stated, according to PTI.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) member said that the Maharashtra CM stopped the "state loot" by suspending the work on projects approved when Shinde was he was the CM, from June 2022 to November 2024, and whose costs were inflated.

Fadnavis has stopped the "loot" of Maharashtra treasury, said Raut.

On Monday, the Maharashtra CM said he cleared 109 out of 125 names referred by cabinet ministers for their appointment as PSs or OSDs, but did not approve others because they are either facing inquiries or known as "fixers".

"The reasons behind not clearing the names of the remaining [16] is either there is some inquiry going on against those officials or they are known as fixers in the administrative circles," Fadnavis had told reporters.

Maharashtra will lead the AI and technology revolution: CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government is accelerating the administration and economy through technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and Maharashtra state will soon lead India's AI and technology revolution, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reported news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was interviewed by NASSCOM's Srikanth Velamkanni at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Summit program at Hotel Grand Hyatt.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the level of digital services has increased in the state and most government services have become available online. The state government has set up an AI centre at Mumbai University. An industry centre has been set up in partnership with the World Economic Forum, reported ANI.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said that the state has set a goal of taking the economy to 1 trillion dollars, adding "For this, the state is preparing a new economic roadmap in collaboration with the NITI Aayog. Efforts are being made to make the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMRDA) the hub of a $1.5 trillion economy," reported ANI.

60 per cent of the country's data centres are in Maharashtra. A data centre park is being set up in New Mumbai, and by 2030, 50 pc of the state's power generation will be based on green energy, according to an official statement from the state government.

He also said that Mumbai is the 'fintech capital' of India.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)