Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claims that the RSS will determine Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successor, adding that the next leader will be from Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut. File pic

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be responsible for selecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successor. He further asserted that the next leader would hail from Maharashtra.

Raut alleged that Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur was linked to discussions about his retirement plans.

“Modi’s successor will be from Maharashtra, and RSS will decide on that,” Raut stated during a press conference. He added, “PM Modi visited the RSS headquarters to discuss his retirement plans.”

Raut also spoke about his time in jail and revealed that he has written a book detailing his experiences, which will be released in the coming weeks.

“My book on my jail experience is complete, and it will be published in the next 15 days. However, it should not be assumed that the book contains any explosive revelations. It simply documents my experiences during my incarceration and events that transpired outside at that time,” he remarked.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, Nagpur. His visit coincided with Varsha Pratipada, which also marks Hedgewar’s birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister was joined by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other prominent leaders.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also paid his respects to Hedgewar, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

Meanwhile, Sangh member Seshadri Chari described the Prime Minister’s visit as a “very important and historic” event. According to ANI, Chari refuted speculations about discord between the BJP and RSS, asserting that the two organisations remain aligned in their objectives.

“People speculate a lot about the relationship between RSS and BJP, but there has never been a difference of opinion. Those who have no understanding of the Sangh or the BJP spread such misinformation for political gain,” Chari stated on Saturday.

Prime Minister’s visit to Nagpur and his meeting with RSS leadership have sparked discussions about the future leadership within the BJP. However, no official statements have been made regarding any leadership transition within the party.

(With inputs from ANI)