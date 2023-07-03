Breaking News
Several NCP workers visit party office in Mumbai, extend support to Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 03 July,2023 07:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

A day after NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister with some senior leaders, several workers of the party visited its south Mumbai office and extended their support to patriarch Sharad Pawar

Several NCP leaders and workers from districts and tehsils neighbouring Mumbai rushed to the party office (Pic/Sameer Abedi)

A day after NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister with some senior leaders, several workers of the party visited its south Mumbai office and extended their support to patriarch Sharad Pawar.


Ajit Pawar, however, has asked his colleagues to refrain from making any public statements.


Several NCP leaders and workers from districts and tehsils neighbouring Mumbai rushed to the party office to extend their support to the Pawar senior.


Former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and several others have posted their pictures with Sharad Pawar on social media with the tagline: "Saheb, always with you".

Meanwhile, NCP state unit president Jayant Patil has suspended party general secretary Shivajirao Garje who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ajit Pawar on Sunday.

NCP Lok Sabha member from Shirur, Amol Kolhe, who was present at Raj Bhavan a day earlier, on Monday returned to the Pawar camp.

"Sometimes the head makes a mistake, but the heart never," Kolhe tweeted.

The post was retweeted by NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, saying, "One warrior returns to camp".

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

sharad pawar ajit pawar mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

