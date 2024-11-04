Breaking News
Updated on: 04 November,2024 02:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who was present at the media briefing, also welcomed the EC decision on Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, NCP-SP National president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, during a press conference. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Monday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to direct Maharashtra Government to transfer Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect after complaints from political parties, reported news agency PTI.


"The Election Commission has taken the right decision. Such persons should not continue in the post," Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.


Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who was present at the media briefing, also welcomed the EC decision on Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla, reported PTI.


Briefing reporters separately, state Congress president Nana Patole said his party had approached the EC three times seeking Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla's transfer, citing her alleged role in tapping the phones of opposition politicians, reported PTI.

The poll body has directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre.

The chief secretary has asked Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to hold the additional charge of the post.

EC orders immediate transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Election Commission on Monday directed the state government to transfer DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect following complaints from political parties, including the Congress.

The poll body directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre. The chief secretary was also directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by Tuesday afternoon for appointment as DGP.

During a recent review meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned officials to not only be impartial and fair but also ensure that they are perceived as non-partisan while carrying out their duties.

On October 29, Kumar had expressed concern over politically motivated crimes in Maharashtra and asked DGP Shukla to ensure a strict clampdown on such incidents.

(With inputs from PTI)

