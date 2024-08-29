Breaking News
Mumbai: New WR corridor work begins today, Rs 2,000-crore gamechanger
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: More than a week after protests broke out, Badlapur school partially reopens
Mumbai: Virar tutorial owner held for molesting girl in class
Mumbai: Illegal debris dumping rampant in Wadala
Mumbai: GRP catches thief who only stole from women
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse Panels set up to probe collapse of statue build new one

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Panels set up to probe collapse of statue, build new one

Updated on: 29 August,2024 11:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A release issued by the Chief Minister's office after midnight said the government has also constituted a committee to build a 'grand statute befitting the stature" of the warrior king

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Panels set up to probe collapse of statue, build new one

File Photo

Listen to this article
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Panels set up to probe collapse of statue, build new one
x
00:00

Maharashtra Government has set up a technical committee comprising engineers, IIT experts and Navy officials to probe reasons behind the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse at Malvan in coastal Konkan, an official said, reported news agency PTI.


A release issued by the Chief Minister's office after midnight said the government has also constituted a committee to build a 'grand statute befitting the stature" of the warrior king.



The decision was taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who chaired a meeting with senior ministers, bureaucrats and Navy officials at his official residence Varsha in South Mumbai Wednesday night, the release said.


An FIR has been registered against the contractor of the 35-foot Shivaji Maharaj statue collapsed on Monday just eight months after it was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4.

The FIR follows a complaint by the Public Works Department, which claims the statue's construction was of poor quality, and the nuts and bolts used in the structure were found to be rusted, reported PTI.

Engineer named in FIR says he worked on platform

A structural engineer named in the case registered in connection with the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse at Fort Rajkot on Wednesday claimed that he was not the structural consultant for the project.

Speaking to Marathi news channel, Chetan Patil, named in the FIR along with artist Jaydeep Apte, said he had submitted the design of the platform to the Indian Navy through the Public Works Department (PWD), but he had nothing to do with the statue itself, reported PTI.

"A Thane-based company did the statue-related work," he said, reported PTI.

"I was just asked to work on the platform on which the statue was being erected," Patil added, reported PTI.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, installed at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district's Malvan tehsil collapsed on August 26, nearly nine months after it was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident has snowballed into a major political controversy with the opposition MVA targeting the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government and seeking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resignation.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shivaji maharaj maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK