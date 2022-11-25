Shraddha Walkar killing might up mental health cases: Experts

Relentless exposure to gory details of the crime not only adversely impacts her near and dear ones but also those closely following the case, say experts

Onlookers gather at the spot where Aftab Poonawala claims to have disposed of Shraddha Walkar’s body parts, at Mahadhudi Pond, in New Delhi. Pic/ANI

The chilling details emerging from the Shraddha Walkar murder case might take a toll on the emotional health of those following it as well as her near and dear ones, who may have to wait for months or years before bidding her farewell, said mental health experts.

Dr Harish Shetty, consulting psychiatrist at H L Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, said, “Many mothers are experiencing nightmares as well as girls who are in love. Most mothers have a false understanding that pushing it under the carpet is better than an open chat with their daughters. Parents should discuss their feelings and thoughts and help girls and boys audit their relationships without being condescending and authoritative. Banning love does not work, helping girls realise that ‘dil kholke hi nahi aankhe kholke pyaar karna chahiye’.”

Against the backdrop of this crime, parents should listen to their daughters compassionately if they report any abuse. “If it’s beyond them, take the kids to a friendly neighbourhood psychologist!” “In Shraddha case too, her family has the right to receive support and treatment from the state in the form of mental health assistance for at least two years. It's strange that if there is a bridge collapse or an accident, the families of the dead are immediately compensated but emotional disasters do not evoke any empathy,” said Dr Shetty.

Do not suffer silently

Dr Sanjay Kumavat, senior consulting psychiatrist and former deputy director of Mental Health Services, Maharashtra, called the case a wake-up call for those who continue to suffer silently. “...After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, I had a couple of patients who were not fans of the artiste, but were still feeling connected to him. Similarly, a support staff under my care is disturbed since her colleague informed her about Shraddha’s killing.”

Also Read: Poonawala used to give cigarette burns to Walkar, claims her friend

The expert said the crime should not be turned into a free-for-all discussion and people should refrain from making unsolicited comments. “We must understand that Shraddha’s brother and father continue to be in grief and may not have even mourned her untimely demise…”

‘Heart goes out to family’

Mumbai-based Ramon Magsaysay Award winner and psychiatrist Dr Bharat Vatwani said the crime falls into the “very extreme” category in terms of emotional trauma to the family members. “The last rituals will have to wait and emotional closure thereunto will be dragged into an agonisingly stretched-out never-land.”

Dr Vatwani said, “My heart as a psychiatrist goes out to the family, who have to read about their traumatising loss almost daily...” In such cases, affected families may turn to philosophical reading to help them submit to the “higher powers of life and existence” as it can bring about a sense of acceptance, he said.

“For some, personal therapy and even antidepressant medication may be required. Emotional trauma shared is always emotional agony lessened. Each one of their inner circles should come forward to share a shoulder to mourn upon, and listen for their anguished cries to be heard to their depths,” he added.

Dr Harish Shetty’s tips for families

>> Share your feelings, have discussions in colleges, schools and community groups to promote safety

>> Build community support mechanisms to act immediately if abuse is reported

>> Don’t ever say ‘it’s her life and we should not violate her privacy’, act instantly

>> Proactively screen the youth for substance abuse, depression and suicidal ideas

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal