Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Silent prayers only Maharashtra govt to crack down on loud religious sites

Silent prayers only! Maharashtra govt to crack down on loud religious sites

Updated on: 12 March,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeevni Iyer | theguide@mid-day.com

Calling the police “toothless” in dealing with such violations, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “As per Central government rules, the MPCB [Maharashtra Pollution Control Board] is empowered to take action. Whenever such a complaint arises, the police must notify the MPCB, which then takes action against violators"

Silent prayers only! Maharashtra govt to crack down on loud religious sites

Fadnavis assured his party legislators that the government would adhere to the HC directive. Pic/itock

Silent prayers only! Maharashtra govt to crack down on loud religious sites
The Maharashtra government plans to strictly monitor and take action against religious sites using loudspeakers that exceed the prescribed noise limit of 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night. Police inspectors (PIs) of respective jurisdictions have been assigned the task of keeping records of loudspeakers used by religious places and ensuring compliance with noise regulations. ‘Daytime’ is defined as 6 am to 10 pm, while ‘nighttime’ runs from 10 pm to 6 am. 


Calling the police “toothless” in dealing with such violations, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “As per Central government rules, the MPCB [Maharashtra Pollution Control Board] is empowered to take action. Whenever such a complaint arises, the police must notify the MPCB, which then takes action against violators.” He made these remarks while addressing the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. 


Devendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis


In response to a calling attention notice on loudspeakers at religious places flouting noise norms, the CM stated that to enhance enforcement, the government would request the Centre to amend the existing law. “Certain changes in the act will allow for more stringent action,” Fadnavis added. 

A BJP MLA from Nashik, Devyani Pharande, raised concerns about the nuisance caused by loudspeakers in religious places. “Prayer is a religious right, but using loudspeakers for prayers is not,” she argued. 

Assuring stricter enforcement, Fadnavis stated that permissions for religious places violating noise norms would not be renewed. “Religious places are granted permission for a specific period. Those failing to comply with the norms will not receive renewals,” he said. 

During the discussion, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar from Kandivli cited a January 2025 Bombay High Court order. “The high court, while hearing a petition on loudspeakers, categorically instructed the police to act against repeat offenders. While the MPCB may hold the legal authority, the state government can take a cue from the court order and ensure police take stringent action,” the legislator stated, demanding time-bound enforcement. 

Fadnavis assured his party legislators that the government would adhere to the high court directive. “You will see action on this issue. The police will be instructed to check whether religious places have obtained permission and whether they are violating noise norms,” he said.

55 decibels
Noise limit during the day
 
45 decibels
Noise limit during the night
 
6am to 10pm
Daytime hours
 
10pm to 6am
Nighttime hours

