Six rooms of two storey chawl collapse in Thane none hurt
Six rooms of two-storey chawl collapse in Thane; none hurt

Updated on: 20 April,2024 06:17 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The rooms of a chawl in the Dongripada area of Ghodbunder Road collapsed around 10 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell

Representational Image

Six rooms of a two-storey chawl collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday morning, and no one was hurt in the incident, an official said, reported news agency PTI.


The rooms of a chawl in the Dongripada area of Ghodbunder Road collapsed around 10 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell, reported PTI.


Four rooms on the first floor of the structure, which had developed cracks, collapsed on two rooms on the ground floor, he said, reported PTI.


While two of the rooms were unoccupied, the occupants of the other room had rushed out before the structure crumbled down, the official said, reported PTI.

The chawl had 10 rooms, with five rooms on the ground and five on the first floor, he said, adding that the remaining four rooms were in a dangerous condition after the collapse.

In another incident, three persons were injured on Friday when a part of a building being demolished in south Mumbai's Fort area collapsed, officials said.

A portion of the parapet of the terrace of the two-storey 'Agra' building near the Bombay High Court on MG Road collapsed at 12:50pm while the structure was being demolished, a civic official said.

"Personnel from the Fire Brigade, police, 108 ambulance service and local BMC ward responded to the incident. Three persons were injured. One of them was admitted in Bombay Hospital, while the other two refused to avail medical treatment," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

