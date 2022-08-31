Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash

Assailants tie up, threaten family living there; Vitthalwadi cops, crime branch probing matter

The shrine where the robbery happened. Pics/Navneet Barhate

An audacious early-morning armed robbery at a shrine where a priest and his family live has rocked the city of Ulhasnagar. Six men armed with swords and choppers barged into the Swami Damaram Sahib Darbar around 5 am and robbed gold worth Rs 40 lakh and Rs 80,000 in cash while an accomplice kept watch outside.

The accused had tied up the male members of the family, including the priest Jacky Jagiasi, and threatened the women with their weapons. The Vitthalwadi police are investigating the case, while three crime branch teams have launched a search operation.



A scene of the crime

“Six men barged into our home after breaking down the front door and started abusing and beating us,” said Chirag Jagiasi, son of the priest. “When we came out of our room to see what was happening, they tied up my father and beat me. They threatened my mother and sister with swords,” he added.

Also Read: Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuff Parade

According to the Jagiasi family, one robber directed the five men inside. “After robbing the gold and cash they asked for the digital video recorder of CCTV cameras installed around the darbar,” said an official of Vitthalwadi police station.

“We are in process of registering a case against unknown persons for robbery. One person from the family has sustained a cut on their hand while others have been beaten,” said senior inspector Sanjay Gaikwad of Vitthalwadi police station.

Rs 40L

Value of the gold in rupees

