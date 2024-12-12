A snag in a Mumbai local train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus around 5.50 pm affected services, leading to delay on the route and overcrowding on trains and at platforms during the evening peak hours

Representational pic

The suburban services on Central Railway's harbour line were affected on the second day in a row on Thursday owing to technical glitches, an official said.

A snag in a Mumbai local train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus around 5.50 pm affected services, leading to delay on the route and overcrowding on trains and at platforms during the evening peak hours, he added.

The train was "non responsive" for almost 25 minutes on platform number 2 at CSMT, he said.

"To compound problems, the Auxiliary Warning System (AWS) of a CSMT-bound train got activated at Sandhurst Road for a few minutes and again near Chunabhatti a couple of times. This resulted in crowding at Kurla, a major station, resulting in hardships to people," the official explained.

On Wednesday afternoon, services on harbour line were affected due to a snag in the track circuit between Panvel and Khandeshwar stations in Navi Mumbai, officials said.

Around 10 lakh passengers use harbour line services. The route is from CSMT to Panvel in Navi Mumbai and till Goregaon on Western Railway.

The Mumbai local trains running between Panvel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were delayed and operating at slow speed.



The rail traffic from CSMT direction was also affected.

On the Harbor Line, the services were affected by wire cutting by JCB.

Several passengers were reportedly stranded at various stations between CSMT and Panvel and on local trains, which were running late by around 20-30 minutes.

Passenger Reservation System to be shut down for maintenance

The Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be temporarily unavailable for scheduled maintenance from Sunday midnight until the early morning hours of Monday. The shutdown, which will begin from 11.45 pm on Sunday till 4.45 am on Monday, is required for the PNR (Passenger Name record) compression of the system.

During this period, several services will be affected, including the PRS, coaching refund services, and various other functions such as IVRS (interactive voice response system), current reservations, chart displays, touch screen services, refund counters, and the coaching refund terminal. Passengers are advised that internet booking for Mumbai PRS trains will also be unavailable.

Despite the downtime, passengers can still avail themselves of the TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) for refunds in line with the existing refund rules.

The Railway Administration has requested that passengers and rail users bear with the disruption, which is necessary for vital maintenance work.

(With PTI inputs)