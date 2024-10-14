Maharashtra State Skills University, located in Mumbai, was established in 2022. It offers a wide range of degree and diploma programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels

The state cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to name Maharashtra State Skills University after the late Ratan Tata.

The Maharashtra government has decided to rename the Maharashtra State Skills Development University as the "Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills Development University."

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata passed away in a Mumbai hospital at age 86 on October 9.

Earlier, the state Cabinet-led by CM Shinde also passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away in Mumbai in recognition of his achievements.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

The Maharashtra cabinet also expressed shock over the killing of former state minister Baba Siddique and adopted a condolence resolution to this effect.

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde made the announcement at the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

The toll waiver will be in force from midnight on Monday, he said.

Maharashtra Cabinet decides to increase salaries of D.Ed., B.Ed. teachers in Madrasas

The Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to increase salaries of D.Ed., B.Ed. teachers in Madrasas. It also approved to increase the share capital of Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation to Rs 1,000 crores from Rs 700 crores.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over the meeting that was held on October 10.

Currently, D.Ed. teachers are paid Rs 6000/month, which will be increased to Rs 16,000/month. Also, teachers teaching secondary subjects in B.A, B.Ed., B.Sc, and B.Ed will get Rs 18,000/month instead of Rs 8,000/month as earlier.

(With inputs from Agencies)