A day earlier, the civic body had disconnected 29 unauthorised connections. Additionally, two cases have been registered in connection with unauthorised tanker filling, and the process of filing cases related to illegal water connections is underway

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued strict orders to take decisive action against illegal water connections. Representational pic

Listen to this article Thane civic body cracks down on 27 illegal water supply connections in Diva, Mumbra x 00:00

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has disconnected 27 illegal water supply connections in Diva and Mumbra on Day 2 of its drive against unauthorised connections, on Thursday. A day earlier, the civic body had disconnected 29 unauthorised connections. Additionally, two cases have been registered in connection with unauthorised tanker filling, and the process of filing cases related to illegal water connections is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s Water Supply Department has formed dedicated teams to disconnect illegal water connections and dismantle unauthorised tanker filling stations in Diva and Mumbra. On the second day of the operation, 14 illegal commercial water connections (from shops and stalls) were disconnected in the area from Kalyan Phata to Y Junction. Furthermore, 10 illegal domestic water connections were severed. From Y Junction to Mumbra-Global Nala and in Aagsan village, 13 illegal residential connections were also disconnected.

In Aagsan village alone, six illegal connections were cut off, and four unauthorised tanker filling points were demolished, with six pumps seized. Additionally, three unauthorised tanker-filling stations were dismantled, and five pumps were confiscated, according to Deputy City Engineer Vinod Pawar.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued strict orders to take decisive action against illegal water connections. Acting on these instructions, Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode and City Engineer Prashant Sonagra supervised the operation in which unauthorised water connections in the Diva-Aagsan area were disconnected on Wednesday. The Mumbra-Diva Ward Committee’s Encroachment Department and Water Supply Department are working jointly on this operation.

Rs 149-crore water bill payments collected in 2024-25: Thane Municipal Corporation

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has collected Rs 148.95 crore in water bill payments for the financial year 2024-25, marking an increase of Rs 15 crore compared to the previous year, the officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said that the Thane Water Supply Department’s proactive approach resulted in a last-day collection surge of around Rs 7 crore.

According to an official TMC statement, the target for water bill collection in 2024-25 was Rs 225 crore, comprising Rs 147 crore from current bills and Rs 78 crore from arrears. The corporation has so far collected Rs 94.54 crore from current bills and Rs 40.41 crore from arrears.

It said that around Rs 14 crore was deposited at the headquarters, bringing the total collection to Rs 148.95 crore.

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao had instructed the Water Supply Department to maximise collections to meet the financial objectives.

In September 2024, Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi guided meter readers by setting weekly targets and initiating strict actions against illegal water connections. As a result of these efforts, the collection surpassed the previous year’s figures by Rs 15 crore, according to Deputy Municipal Engineer (Water Supply), Vinod Pawar, an official statement said.