The family, residing in a flat on the second floor of a three-storey building in the Kalwa area got trapped in the bedroom as the door got locked; the local fire station received their distress call at 6.45 am

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell

Listen to this article Thane: Couple, minor daughter rescued after being trapped in home due to malfunctioning door lock x 00:00

A couple and their 14-year-old daughter were rescued on Monday after they got trapped in a bedroom of their flat in Maharashtra's Thane city as the door got locked, civic officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was injured, they said.

The three persons were identified as Sumukh Dabholkar (46), Ashma Dabholkar (42) and Varda Dabholkar (14).

The family, residing in a flat on the second floor of a three-storey building in the Kalwa area got trapped in the bedroom as the door got locked.

The local fire station received their distress call at 6.45 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell said.

Fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot.

A machine was used to open the door and the three family members were rescued, the officials said.

Woman, two sons reported missing in Thane district traced to UP

Meanwhile, a woman and her two sons reported missing from their home in Maharashtra's Thane district two months ago have been traced to Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

Sujata Mithlesh Chowdhary (40) and her sons Abhijit (22) and Aditya (19) were reported missing from their home in the Mira Road area in August, senior inspector Rahul Rakha said, reported PTI.

Following their disappearance, the woman's husband lodged a missing person's complaint at Kashimira police station, he said.

During the probe, the police received several technical and intelligence inputs and traced the trio to Varanasi, the official said, reported PTI.

Investigations revealed that the two sons suffered losses in stock market trading and decided to leave home, fearing repercussions, he said, adding that the family has been reunited.

(With inputs from PTI)