The driver of a container truck was injured after the vehicle rammed into another container on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Sunday, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

The accident took place at 4.48 am near Rutu Enclave Complex, leading to traffic disruption for more than an hour, they said, reported PTI.

The container, heading from Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat rammed into another container parked on the roadside where the Metro construction work was underway, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

It was not specified what materials were being carried in the two vehicles.

Following the accident, the driver of the Gujarat-bound container got trapped inside his cabin.

The fire department and disaster management cell staff immediately launched a rescue operation and the driver was pulled out of the vehicle after 20 to 25 minutes, he said, reported PTI.

The driver suffered minor injuries to both legs. A doctor from the TMC's ambulance present at the scene administered first aid, after which the driver was handed over to the Kasarwadavali police for further assistance, Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The accident-hit container was later moved to the roadside with the help of a hydra machine. Taffic on the Ghodbunder Road moved slowly for nearly one-and-a-half hours before the road was completely cleared, he said.

12 injured in collision between two ST buses in Pune district

In another incident, at least 12 persons were injured after two state transport buses collided in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, police said, reported PTI.

The accident occurred near Chachawali village of Mulshi taluka around 9 am, an official said.

He said a bus heading to Beed from Shrivardhan suffered a brake failure, and while the driver attempted to steer it to the side of the road, it collided with another bus going towards Khed in Raigad district, reported PTI.

The official said as many as 12 passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to the rural hospital in Paud for treatment.

(With inputs from PTI)