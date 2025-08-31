Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Driver injured as container hits another vehicle

Thane: Driver injured as container hits another vehicle

Updated on: 31 August,2025 01:47 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The container, heading from Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat rammed into another container parked on the roadside where the Metro construction work was underway, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said

Thane: Driver injured as container hits another vehicle

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane: Driver injured as container hits another vehicle
x
00:00

The driver of a container truck was injured after the vehicle rammed into another container on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Sunday, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

The driver of a container truck was injured after the vehicle rammed into another container on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Sunday, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

The accident took place at 4.48 am near Rutu Enclave Complex, leading to traffic disruption for more than an hour, they said, reported PTI.



The container, heading from Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat rammed into another container parked on the roadside where the Metro construction work was underway, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.


It was not specified what materials were being carried in the two vehicles.

Following the accident, the driver of the Gujarat-bound container got trapped inside his cabin.

The fire department and disaster management cell staff immediately launched a rescue operation and the driver was pulled out of the vehicle after 20 to 25 minutes, he said, reported PTI.

The driver suffered minor injuries to both legs. A doctor from the TMC's ambulance present at the scene administered first aid, after which the driver was handed over to the Kasarwadavali police for further assistance, Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The accident-hit container was later moved to the roadside with the help of a hydra machine. Taffic on the Ghodbunder Road moved slowly for nearly one-and-a-half hours before the road was completely cleared, he said. 

12 injured in collision between two ST buses in Pune district

In another incident, at least 12 persons were injured after two state transport buses collided in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, police said, reported PTI.

The accident occurred near Chachawali village of Mulshi taluka around 9 am, an official said.

He said a bus heading to Beed from Shrivardhan suffered a brake failure, and while the driver attempted to steer it to the side of the road, it collided with another bus going towards Khed in Raigad district, reported PTI.

The official said as many as 12 passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to the rural hospital in Paud for treatment. 

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

thane Accident maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK