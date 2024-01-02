Thane: Four motorcycles gutted in fire at showroom

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place on Ghodbunder Road in the early hours, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell

Four motorcycles were gutted in a fire that broke out in a bike showroom in Thane city of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place on Ghodbunder Road in the early hours, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell, reported PTI.

"The blaze erupted at around 3 am in the garbage lying near the showroom and soon spread to the outlet. Four motorcycles were gutted in the fire. The personnel of the fire brigade and RDMC rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation," he said, reported PTI.

The fire was extinguished by around 3.50 am, Tadvi said, adding that its cause is being investigated, reported PTI.

In another incident, last week, a fire broke out at a three-storey shopping centre in suburban Malad (West) on Wednesday evening but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said, reported PTI.

As many as 11 persons including four women were rescued from the first and second floors of the building and the flames were doused within three hours, he said, reported PTI.

Fire was reported at Acme Shopping Centre on Jain Mandir Road around 6.50 pm, the official said, adding that four fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot, reported PTI.

The fiames was confined to electric installations, wiring, furniture and other materials in two or three shops on the first floor and the cause of the fire was being ascertained, he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a fire destroyed a factory in an industrial pocket in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at the packaging unit at plot no.C-03 in Taloja MIDC area, about 35 km from Mumbai, around 8.30 pm on Thursday, he said, reported PTI.

An official from the Taloja fire station said local firemen and others from neighbouring fire stations rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze, reported PTI.

While the fire destroyed the factory, its cause is being probed, he added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)