Thane: Girl’s kin seek protection after tragic dog accident

The deceased girl Sana Banu Mohammed Bablu Shaikh; The building where the dog fell from

Following the registration of a case at Mumbra police station against the owners of a Labrador that fell on a five-year-old girl, the girl's family has requested police protection from the dog owner’s family. Four individuals related to the dog owner have been booked, and the girl’s family feels threatened due to their influence and their shared residence in the same building. In addition, animal activists have stepped in to ask why the accused was not charged with animal cruelty and request the police to investigate the presence of other dogs kept on the building's terrace.

On Tuesday, the girl was reported dead after the dog fell on her from the terrace. After 48 hours, the Mumbra police registered a case under Sections 105 and 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Based on a complaint from the girl's father, the Mumbra police registered a case against four individuals, including Zaher Sayed, 24; his father Ismail; and two brothers. “We have arrested Zaher, who was produced in court and remanded in police custody for one day. We are searching for the other accused, and further investigation is ongoing,” said Anil Shinde, senior police inspector at Mumbra police station.

Asif Shaikh, the maternal uncle of the girl, Sana, along with other family members, approached the Mumbra police and submitted a written request for police protection, fearing threats from the dog owner's family following the case registration. “We live on the ground floor with my wife and Sana's parents. The owners, who have been booked, reside on the fifth floor in the same building and have daily access to the building. Since we registered a case against them, they have influence in the locality and could retaliate,” said Asif.

Saloni Sakaria, PETA India’s Cruelty Response Coordinator, said, “We’ve found that while an FIR was filed against the dog owner, it lacks charges related to animal cruelty.

I’ll be contacting the police to ensure these charges are added and to investigate other dogs the owner might have.” She added, “The dog, the second victim, suffered severe injuries and cruelty. The accused must be held fully accountable.”

PETA also recommends psychiatric evaluations for animal abusers, citing research that those who harm animals are more likely to commit other serious crimes. “Those who engage in animal cruelty are three times more likely to commit offences like murder and assault,” added Saloni.