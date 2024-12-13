A 31-year-old man from Thane has been booked for issuing 'triple talaq' to his wife after she went for a walk alone. The case highlights the misuse of the banned practice despite legal reforms.

A 31-year-old man from Mumbra, Thane district, has been booked for allegedly giving 'triple talaq' to his wife, despite the practice being banned by the Supreme Court in 2019. The man reportedly annulled his marriage after his wife, aged 25, went for a walk alone.

According to the police, the accused contacted his wife’s father on Tuesday and informed him that he was divorcing his wife by uttering the words 'triple talaq', which is a criminal offence under Indian law. This was in response to his wife’s decision to step out alone for a walk, an action that allegedly displeased him.

The wife filed a complaint with the police on Wednesday, prompting the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the husband. The FIR has been filed under section 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code) for criminal intimidation and also under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, which criminalises the practice of 'triple talaq'.

The act of 'triple talaq'—where a Muslim man can divorce his wife by uttering 'talaq' three times in quick succession—was declared unconstitutional and banned by the Indian government in 2019. The ban made the practice illegal and subject to punishment, including imprisonment, for those found guilty of such actions.

In this case, the husband’s decision to exercise 'triple talaq' after his wife went for a walk alone has raised concerns over the persistence of outdated practices despite legal reforms aimed at protecting women’s rights. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, with further proceedings underway, according to an official statement from the local police department.

