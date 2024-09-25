Mid-Day Top News at this hour: 2nd high-profile encounter at Mumbra bypass raises questions; water cuts in Mumbai may continue and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The spot in Mumbra where Akshay Shinde was allegedly shot dead is a little isolated, with hills on one side. Pic/Shadab Khan

Nifty, Sensex open flat but experts believe markets are still in bull mode



Indian stock markets opened flat on Wednesday as the monthly and quarterly expiry date approaches, though experts noted that the markets are still in bull mode. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,899.45 points, with a dip of 40.95 points or 0.16 per cent, while the BSE Sensex index declined by 77 points at the opening session to 84,836.45 points, down by 0.09 per cent.

Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are both unwilling to concede the Versova and Byculla Assembly constituencies for the upcoming elections. Congress is eyeing Byculla to field candidates from minority communities, while the UBT faction claims Byculla as its own, with former mayor Kishori Pednekar being a potential candidate. Read more.

Mumbai: Lakes 98 per cent full, but water cuts may continue

Mumbai may face water cuts this year, too, owing to insufficient storage, even as the seven lakes—which provide water across the city—were 98 per cent filled by the last week of September. The July rain had already filled up lakes, and a few showers in August and September have kept the levels high. However, going from past experiences, parts of the city may face water cuts this year, too, as the current storage is insufficient for the vertically expanding city. Read more

Badlapur encounter: Second high-profile encounter at same spot raises questions

The recent encounter of Badlapur rape accused Akshay Shinde at the controversial Mumbra Bypass has raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of the encounter. The three-to-four-kilometre stretch became notorious when the prime witness in the Ambani bomb scare case was allegedly killed by the police, and his body was abandoned in a nearby creek in March 2021. This entire stretch lacks CCTV surveillance, making it an isolated spot, potentially aiding in the destruction of evidence. Read More

Say Chess!

India galloped to a historic, first-ever gold medal by defeating Slovenia with a 3.5-0.5 score in the final 11th round of the 45th Chess Olympiad to tally 21 points out of a possible 22 — the most dominating performance by any team in the last two decades. The Indian women also rose magnificently to the occasion, making it a double delight for India by winning the team gold, also a historical first defeating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5 to tally 19 points. Read more.

'When the time arrived, we were logged out': Fans share experience of trying to get Coldplay tickets

How did a large section of India’s youth spend their Sunday noon? Glued to their phones, each hoping that they will be among the few lucky ones to grab a ticket to Coldplay’s upcoming India concerts slated for January 18 and 19. What followed in the next few minutes was such fan frenzy that the popular British band announced a third concert in Mumbai at the same venue—DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai—on January 21. Read more.